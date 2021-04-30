COVID-19 | 118 violators arrested, 730 fined: Police

Police arrested 118 persons, lodged 103 FIRs and realised fine to the tune of Rs 90,610 from 730 people for violating the guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that four vehicles were also seized for violating guidelines and estrictions. The special drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir, Police said.

It said that review meetings were also facilitated with the Imams, religious leaders and Auqaf Committees.

During meetings it was emphasized upon the participants to reduce the gathering upto maximum possible in the Masjids, Police said.

It said that the Imams were also impressed upon to revisit the SOPs being followed in the Masjids and ensure that preachers should wear facemasks and maintain social distancing strictly and other hygiene related steps to contain COVID-19.

Police said that the participants were requested to make the general public aware about the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic and motivate them to strictly adhere to the government orders regarding lockdown.

It said that the community members were requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of coronavirus by following the SOPs, guidelines and protocols for the safety of the people.

It said that the special drive would continue throughout the districts of Kashmir to strengthen the safety measures.