Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 7:54 PM

Covid-19: 16 new positive cases reported today in J&K, total now 581

192 cases recovered till date
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 7:54 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday informed that 16 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – all from Kashmir division – were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 581.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 581 positive cases, 381 are Active Positive, 192 have recovered and 08 have died.

Trending News
File Pic

Cong leader Azad pushes for early return of stranded J-K students in Bangladesh

Representational Pic

Former JK special cop shot at by militants

Representational Pic

Helpline for JK residents stuck outside: Contact Addl. Resident Commissioner on these numbers

Moreover, 16 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals today which include 05 from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir division.

Tagged in
Related News