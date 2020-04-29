Covid-19: 16 new positive cases reported today in J&K, total now 581

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday informed that 16 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – all from Kashmir division – were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 581.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 581 positive cases, 381 are Active Positive, 192 have recovered and 08 have died.

Moreover, 16 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals today which include 05 from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir division.