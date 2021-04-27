COVID-19 | '2 arrested, 963 violators fined'

Two persons were arrested and 963 violators fined for violating the COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that keeping in view the recent daily surge in the number of cases in Kashmir, Police in its efforts to implement COVID-19 guidelines strictly arrested two persons during the last 24 hours, lodged two FIRs and realised the fine of Rs 105,440 from 963 people for violating the guidelines.

Six vehicles were also seized for violating COVID-19 SOPs.

Meanwhile, Police in Budgam and Sopore held review meetings with the Imams, religious leaders and Auqaf committees regarding adherence to COVID-19 containment measures to be followed in Masjids. The meetings chaired by SHOs were held at Police Stations Beerwah, Magam, Chadoora, Charar-e-Sharief, Tarzoo and Panzalla.