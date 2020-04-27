Covid-19: 23 new positive cases reported today in J&K, total now 546

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday informed that 23 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – 22 from Kashmir division and 01 from Jammu division – were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 546.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 546 positive cases, 375 are Active Positive, 164 have recovered and 07 have died.

It said that till date 67570 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6320 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 259 in Hospital Quarantine, 375 in hospital isolation and 9984 under home surveillance. Besides, 50625 persons have completed their surveillance period.