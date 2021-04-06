COVID-19 | 6 shopkeepers test positive in Bandipora

At least six shopkeepers tested positive for COVID-19 in Bandipora town on Tuesday.

The tests of shopkeepers returned positive during a mass sampling and vaccination drive being held across Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

Block Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Masarat Iqbal confirmed that six shopkeepers had tested positive.

Officials said that the shops had been sealed while mass sampling of their contacts initiated.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad earlier told Greater Kashmir that for public ease the vaccination sites or centres had been tripled across the district while the aim was to reach all human habitations.

Officials said they were requesting all to follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and avoid unnecessary movement.