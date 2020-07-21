Covid-19 claims 11 more lives, J&K toll 266

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported eleven more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 266.

Official sources told news agency GNS that five deaths occurred at SKIMS, four at SMHS hospital while one each was reported from SKIMS Bemina and CD hospital.

The fatalities include 96-year-old man from Pattan Baramulla, 70-year-old woman from Lalbazar Srinagar, 50-year-old from Mirbazar Kulgam, elderly from Parraypora Srinagar, 54-year-old man from Fateh kadal Srinagar, 64-year-old woman from Dangerpora Sopore, 55-year-old woman from Budgam, 65-year-old from Sangrama, 85-year-old from Sopore, 74-year-old man from Rawalpora, 43-year-old man from Parigam and 85-year-old man from Papcha area of Bandipora.

Regarding the nonagenarian, they said he that died two days after he was admitted to CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in the Kashmir Valley.

The elderly was suffering from multiple ailments including hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Dementia, etc, they told GNS.

“He was admitted as a severe Covid19. At 6 a.m. today, the man suffered cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 6:10 a.m,” they added.

Regarding the death at SKIMS Bemina, they said, 74-year-old from Rawalpora was suffering from “B/l covid pneumonia and severe ards.”

“At 2:30 pm today, his condition worsened and was intubated at 3:15 pm. At about 3:30 pm patient developed cardio respiratory arrest. CPR was given according to latest ACLS guidelines but patient could not be revived and was declared dead

at 4 pm,” they said.

Regarding 85-year-old male from Sopore, they said, he was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and was admitted to SMHS hospital on July 18.

As regards, 65-year-old man from Sangrama Baramulla, a senior doctor at SMHS hospital told GNS that he was suffering from encephalopathy and bilateral pneumonia. “He was admitted on July 17 and died 1800 hours,” the doctor added. Regarding the Budgam patient, the senior doctor said that the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

With these deaths, 246 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.