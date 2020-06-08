Covid-19 claims fifth life in a day; J&K toll 46

A 70-year-old woman from Baramulla in northern Kashmir died due to Covid-19 on Monday, becoming the fifth person to die of the Coronavirus in the day and 46th in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, medical superintendent SMHS hospital, told news agency GNS that the 70-year-old woman from Baramulla, admitted on June 6, died this evening. “She had bilateral pneumonia,” he said, adding, “Her body has been kept in mortuary and would be handed over to the family as per covid-19 protocol.”

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla eight, Anantnag six, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.