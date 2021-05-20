Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 11:58 PM

COVID-19: Family booked for violating burial protocol in Bandipora village

Representational Photo
The police Thursday  booked an entire family in CA Khan village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for violating the burial protocol of a person who had died due to COVID-19.

The police said that a 63-year-old man who died after prolonged hospitalisation on Wednesday night in JVC, Srinagar, following complications from COVID-19 and other underlying conditions was buried in violation of burial SOP’s for such deaths.

A local from the village, Sajad Ahmad said that the man was first hospitalised for almost around 20 days ago at level 2 COVID facility in Bandipora, however, he developed complications and was shifted to a critical care facility and later to JVC where he died.

A police official of the concerned police post, wishing anonymity said that the body of the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance by paramedics as per laid down guidelines by the government, however, the family members and the relatives of the deceased didn’t adhere to the guidelines and gathered in large number posing threat to the public.

Keeping the act in consideration, “the police while strictly acting against the violators,” a case FIR No: 76 of 2021 U/s 269, 188  has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation was set into motion, the police official confirmed.

Officials in the district administration also confirmed the case and said that the FIR has been registered in violation of the protocol by police.

Meanwhile, a police official said that “no arrests” have been made as of now as the family was in mourning.

