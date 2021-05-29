Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 9:33 PM

COVID-19: Five Kashmir districts declared﻿ red zones, Srinagar orange zone

None of the J&K districts has qualified as green zone.
File Photo

The J&K government on Saturday declared five Kashmir districts as red zones in the latest classification as per the spread of COVID-19 in the districts.

As per an order issued by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, who is also the chairman State Executive Committee, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla and Kupwara have been declared red zones besides Lakhanpur containment zone on the highway along with buffer zone of 500 metres and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side.

Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Shopian, Kulgam and entire districts in Jammu province have been declared as orange zones while none of the districts has qualified as green zone

The order said that the latest classification of districts will be followed for implementation of permitted activities in the districts for which separate orders will be issued by the SEC.

The classification will be periodically reviewed by the J&K government for further modifications, it added.

