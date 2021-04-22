COVID-19 | Government announces 20 'micro-containment zones' in Baramulla

The government Thursday declared 20 more locations as micro-containment zones in Baramulla.

These include 10 locations in Sopore, four each in Tangmarg and Baramulla town and two in Pattan.

The order was issued by the District Magistrate Baramulla after several positive cases were reported in these areas.

The declared ‘micro-containment zones’ include Arampora, Bomie, Warpora, Jalalabad, Chankhan, Brathkalan, Achabal, Nowpora, Sangrama and Tarzoo areas of Sopore, Dar Mohalla Palhallan, Bhat Mohalla Wailoo in Pattan, Ferozpora, Sonlipopra, Iqbal colony and Khaipora in Tangmarg besides Khawja Mohalla and adjacent areas of Rangwar, Kantbagh, Noorbagh and Kanlibagh in Baramulla.

“In view of the situation emerging due to COVID-19 in these locations, there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention and speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human lives, health and safety. Therefore, these locations should be ‘micro containment zones’ and restrictions should be in place with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Baramulla District Magistrate.

As per the order, these localities would remain under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs.

“In all the declared micro-containment zones, there will be no inward or outward movement allowed except medical emergency and essential service,” the order reads.

The residents of the containment zones have been directed to get tested for COVID-19 and in case anyone refuses, action would be taken as per the law including filing of an FIR under the relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act.

The duty magistrates, Block Medical Officers and concerned SHOs have been asked to ensure 100 percent sampling and testing is done.

The declared ‘micro-containment zones’ are in addition to the already declared eight locations of Baramulla.

Among them Delina area of Baramulla town is the worst hit where two deaths have so far been recorded and more than 30 persons tested positive for the virus.