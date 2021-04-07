COVID-19 | Govt overlooking rush at public places, parks: NC

National Conference (NC) Wednesday rued the government for failing to take quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second peak of COVID-19, saying the selective approach of closing schools alone would not help stop the viral sprawl while overlooking rush at public places and parks.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying, “Setting off a shutdown of the public and private schools is what the government has come up with while as government functions continue unabated. This is not a uniform answer to the emerging situation.”

He said that the unmanaged rush at public places including parks and gardens in Kashmir is also a point of concern which the incumbent administration had conveniently overlooked.

Meanwhile, an NC delegation comprising senior party leader Mustafa Kamal, Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi visited Baba Reshi, Tangmarg and expressed solidarity with the traders whose shops were gutted a few days ago.

NC Wednesday also impressed upon the district administration to ensure all basic civic amenities to the devotees at the Batamaloo Sahab shrine on the annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Sheikh Dawood Sahab (RA).