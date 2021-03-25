COVID-19 | Govt throwing caution to wind: NC

National Conference (NC) Thursday expressed concern over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir ruing administration for its failure to take measures in halting an emerging second peak.

A statement of NC issued here quoted NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that the reported big jump in the new COVID-19 infections had triggered fears among the people about a possible next peak.

Expressing concern over the resurgence of COVID-19 related infections, he said that the administration in J&K had taken a back seat.

Dar said that the administration was evading from its responsibility to take preemptive measures to halt the situation from turning graver.

“Amid surge in the new cases, the authorities are coming up with diktats on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol and on-spot rapid testing of the people moving without face masks. Such measures will prove least helpful to contain the virus as the government lacks the testing facilities. Such diktats will only put the people to unnecessary duress,” he said.