Covid-19: J&K records eighth death, 19 new positive cases; total now 565

The Government Tuesday informed that 19 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from Kashmir division were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 565.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 565 positive cases, 381 are Active Positive, 176 have recovered and 01 more COVID-19 patient died today at Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar taking death toll to eight in JK.

Furthermore, till date 68262 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6364 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 255 in Hospital Quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation and 9082 under home surveillance.