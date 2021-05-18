COVID-19: J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam-2021 deferred by over three months

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Tuesday deferred this year’s Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination in view of the prevailing COVID-19 spike.

As per a notification issued by the Deputy Controller Examinations at JKPSC, Vinay Samotra, the exam which was scheduled on July 11, shall now be held on October 24.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing a severe 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic with an increased mortality rate.

Although there has been a marginal dip in the daily infections since the last few days, the union territory has been consistently reporting 24-hourly deaths in over 50s.

A record 73 COVID-19 deaths were reported in J&K on Monday of which 54 occured in Jammu division alone.