Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar﻿,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:55 PM

COVID-19: J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam-2021 deferred by over three months

Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing a severe 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic with an increased mortality rate.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar﻿,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:55 PM
Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Tuesday deferred this year’s Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination in view of the prevailing COVID-19 spike.

As per a notification issued by the Deputy Controller Examinations at JKPSC, Vinay Samotra, the exam which was scheduled on July 11, shall now be held on October 24.

Trending News
Image for representational purpose only. [GK / File]

Illegal timber, wood planer machine seized in J&K's Doda

Image for representational purpose only. [File/ Flickr]

Leopard barges into cattle-shed in central Kashmir's Budgam; kills ten sheep

Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]

22 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K take toll to 3,244

Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing a severe 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic with an increased mortality rate.

Although there has been a marginal dip in the daily infections since the last few days, the union territory has been consistently reporting 24-hourly deaths in over 50s.

A record 73 COVID-19 deaths were reported in J&K on Monday of which 54 occured in Jammu division alone.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News