COVID-19: J&K records highest ever daily spike of 3,474 cases, 26 deaths

A record 3,474 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while 26 patients succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

As per official data, the fresh cases comprise 1024 from Jammu division and 2,450 from Kashmir valley, taking the total case tally to 1,72,551.

In the district-wise breakup, Srinagar reported 1017 cases, Baramulla 429, Budgam 268, Pulwama 137, Kupwara 71, Anantnag 228, Bandipora 51, Ganderbal 57, Kulgam 181, Shopian 11, Jammu 489, Udhampur 128, Rajouri 111, Doda 48, Kathua 58, Samba 77, Kishtwar 21, Poonch 32, Ramban 17 and Reasi 43.

News agency GNS reported that of the 26 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, seventeen were reported from Jammu and nine from Kashmir, taking the total fatality count to 2,253.

Among others, the fresh victims include a 50-year-old woman from Kulgam, a 75-year-old woman from Krangsoo Anantnag, a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam, 68-year-old man from Tenpora Byepass Batmaloo and a 55-year-old woman from Chawlgam Kulgam .

As per government figures, 1617 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—710 from Jammu division and 907 from Kashmir valley.

There are 26144 active positive cases in J&K, 9815 in Jammu and 16329 in Kashmir.