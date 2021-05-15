COVID-19 lockdown: 137 arrests, 70 FIRs in Kashmir in last 24 hours

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a total of 70 FIRs and arrested 137 people in the last 24 hours in Kashmir for defying the prevailing lockdown restrictions aimed at containing the disease transmission.

Besides, a fine of Rs 1,28,480 was realized from 874 people in this period for violating the SOPs across Kashmir even as six vehicles were seized in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for defying restrictions, a police handout said.

The police handout said that 12 shopkeepers in Safapora area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district were sealed by a party led by SHO Police Station Safapora along with Executive Magistrate Lar while enforcing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the area.

Police said the special drive shall continue across Kashmir valley to strengthen the safety measures vis-a-vis COVID-19.

Since the outbreak of the 2nd COVID-19 wave, J&K police has tightened restrictions to implement the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown even as efforts to strict observance of SOPs have also been scaled up.