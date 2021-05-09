COVID-19 lockdown extended in J&K till May 17

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, by another seven days.

The lockdown, which was first imposed in 11 districts and extended to entire J&K was supposed to end at 7 am Monday.

A government handout issued this afternoon said the lockdown has been extended till 7 am Monday May 17 for which curfew will be imposed except for “a few essential services”.

It further said the gatherings permissible for marriages is further reduced to 25 persons effective from today.

“Further, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 only w.e.f. today, 9/5/21,” a government handout said this afternoon.

Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services.