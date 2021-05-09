Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 2:09 PM

COVID-19 lockdown extended in J&K till May 17

A handout said the gatherings permissible for marriages is further reduced to 25 persons effective from today.
Security forces outside the Grand Mosque in Srinagar's Downtown area as the region remains under a strict lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread, May 7, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
Security forces outside the Grand Mosque in Srinagar's Downtown area as the region remains under a strict lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread, May 7, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, by another seven days. 

The lockdown, which was first imposed in 11 districts and extended to entire J&K was supposed to end at 7 am Monday. 

A government handout issued this afternoon said the lockdown has been extended till 7 am Monday May 17 for which curfew will be imposed except for “a few essential services”.

It further said the gatherings permissible for marriages is further reduced to 25 persons effective from today. 

Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services.

