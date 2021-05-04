COVID-19 lockdown in four J&K districts further extended by 95 hours

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended for the second time the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in four J&K districts for another 95 hours.

The lockdown which was supposed to end in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Jammu on May 3 Monday at 7 am in J&K, was on May 1 extended till 7 am Thursday May 6.

As per a government handout issued this evening, the lockdown has been further extended till 6 am on Monday May 10.

Besides, Samba disrict too shall be under COVID-19 lockdown from 7 pm Wednesday May 5 till 7 am Monday May 10.