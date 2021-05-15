Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 7:00 PM

COVID-19 lockdown in J&K extended till May 24

"The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services," a government handout said.
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown-which was scheduled to end on Monday- by another week.

The lockdown or ‘Corona Curfew’ was imposed in all 20 distts of J&K and was scheduled to end at till 7 am on Monday, May 17.

A government handout while confirming the extension of the lockdown till 7 am Monday, May 24, said the curfew “will be strict except for a few essential services”.

“The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” a spokesperson tweeted this evening.

