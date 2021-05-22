Covid-19 lockdown violations: 941 violators fined, 102 FIRs registered, 214 arrested

During the last 24hrs, Police has arrested 214 persons, lodged 102 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of `1,45,360/- from 941 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout Kashmir valley. Besides, a vehicle was seized and 02 shopkeepers were also booked by police in Budgam for violating Covid-19 norms.

In a statement police said, “continuing its efforts to curb the outbreak of 2nd wave of Coronavirus, J&K Police have enhanced its efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious Coronavirus. Police have also enhanced the efforts to implement the Covid-19 guidelines/SOPs/restrictions strictly throughout the valley and slew of measures including restrictions u/s 144 have been put into place to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by government to curb COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

“Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/ guidelines/ protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures,” it said.