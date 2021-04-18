COVID-19 measures reviewed at Tangdhar

In order to review the COVID-19 preventive measures, a joint meeting of various stakeholders including Ulemas and PRIs were today convened by Tehsildar Karnah, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan.

On the occasion, a threadbare discussion was held regarding prevention of spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the border sub division.

It was impressed upon all the stakeholders to coordinate with the Tehsil administration in the mitigation of COVID-19 crisis. It was also urged upon the Ulemas to aware the people about following COVID appropriate behaviour for their safety.

Among others, DDC Karnah, Najma Hameed; BDC Tangdar, Reyaz Ahmad; BDC Teetwal, Nishada Parveen; BMO Tangdar and PRIs attended the meeting.