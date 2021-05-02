COVID-19 | NC expresses concern over unavailability of vaccines at health facilities in Kashmir

National Conference (NC) Sunday expressed concern over the unavailability of vaccines across government-designated vaccine centers in Kashmir and asked the administration to ramp up the capacity to keep up with the spread of the infection.

In a statement issued here, NC Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal voiced concern over the shortage of required COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination centers across Kashmir.

“Of late people had started to turn over for vaccination but the chaos following the unavailability of vaccines at vaccination centers is discouraging. The prevailing scenario will affect the fresh walk ins. Various state governments have issued advisories in the wake of the vaccine shortfall asking the public to not visit vaccination centers until the fresh consignments of the vaccines arrive and that the resumption of vaccination drive will start following stocking up of adequate vaccines after which the people will be intimidated to throng to vaccination centers. Why cannot the administration do it here? Why is hoax being played on people? I hope the J&K administration, which has been economical with truth about the scenario, will follow the examples set up in other states and handle the situation carefully,” he said.