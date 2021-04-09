COVID-19: No Fajr, Isha and Tarawih prayers at Jamia Masjid as govt announces night curfew

The management of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar has decided that there shall be no congregational Fajr and Isha prayers at the Masjid during the holy month of Ramadhan in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.



Quoting an Auqaf Jamia Masjid member, news agency KNO reported that the decision has been taken in wake of the government’s decision to impose night curfew in J&K to prevent COVID-19 spread.



“It has been decided that only three prayers including Zuhar, Asr and Maghrib will be offered at historic Jamia Masjid here while the religious place will remain closed for Fajr and Isha prayers including Tarawih,” he said.