COVID-19 positive shopkeeper 'booked' for opening shop in Bandipora

A shopkeeper was “booked” and his shop sealed for violating COVID-19 SOP here in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

According to the officials, the stationary shopkeeper at Kaloosa in the town area was caught in violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

“The man was running his shop despite being reported positive to the contagion. Despite being directed to remain in strict home isolation, he had opened his shop,” Tehsildar Bandipora, Mubashir Nazki told Greater Kashmir. “On finding him running his shop, he was detained and shop immediately sealed.”

Officials in the district administration said that the shopkeeper was “booked under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act for violating the home isolation norms and endangering the lives of others”.

With efforts to contain COVID-19, the revenue officials said that they also distributed around 3000 face masks at different Masjids in the town before Friday prayers.

“Many people were without masks and we gave them face masks. We have requested all the Imams and religious heads to make people follow SOPs as it is the need of the hour,” Nazki said.

The official said many persons were fined for not wearing the masks at public places even today.