COVID-19 | Ramp up procurement, availability of COVID vaccine across Kashmir: NC

National Conference (NC) Sunday rued the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine across north, south and central districts of Kashmir, asking the incumbent J&K administration to remove bottlenecks in the way of hassle-free and universal vaccination.

Expressing concern over the shortage of vaccines across Kashmir, NC Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani in a statement issued here said that the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine had created a crisis-like situation with almost everyone being turned away from the government designated vaccination centers across Kashmir.

The scarcity of vaccines, Wani said, was not only affecting both the first dose seekers but second-time vaccine beneficiaries as well.

“Even those people who have already registered and got the confirmation SMS are being turned away. This besides putting the people to undue trepidation is also jeopardising their wellbeing. If the vaccines are not available why is it then people are asked to flock to these designated vaccination centers in the first place. The authorities have been maintaining that adequate viles are available with them but the ground situation is contrary to what is being claimed. Even the priority groups aren’t able to get their first and second dozes done,” he said.

Emphasising on door-to-door and walk-ins vaccination drives, Wani said that the unavailability of vaccines at government vaccination centers often leads to rush outside such centers risking more infections.

“To avoid jumbling at vaccination centers, it is advisable to have vaccines thickly available across all PHCs, TB centers across Kashmir. Administration can utilise available infrastructure in the shape of community centers to achieve the goal of universal vaccination in a hassle-free manner,” he said.

Drawing the attention of the administration towards the ordeal of the people living in far-flung and hilly areas, Wani said the difficult terrain and erratic weather makes visiting designated vaccines difficult for people.

“At most places the nearby vaccination center is miles away, thus making it difficult for people to visit them during the inclement weather conditions. In the rural setting, visiting large distances in the midst of a busy agricultural season is also improbable. The administration should shun one size fits all policy and work out a mechanism to reach people in upper reaches through mobile vaccination teams,” he said.

Wani also made a telephonic call to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and expressed concern on the shortage of vaccines across Kashmir districts.

The NC statement said that the divisional commissioner assured him that the vaccines would be made available in a few days time.