Rouf Fida
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:25 AM

COVID-19 related drugs available in adequate quantity: GM JKMSC

General Manager (GM), Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSC), Dr Abdul Majid Mirab Wednesday said that there was no dearth of any COVID-19 related drug in Kashmir and the same were distributed among the Covid care hospitals as per the demand and requirement.

“Since we are dealing with the Covid supplies and its distribution, so it becomes imperative for us to make it clear to the general public that the situation of medicines is perfectly alright, as the medicines that we require for the treatment of Covid-19 are available with us in adequate quantity,” General Manager said.

