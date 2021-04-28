Covid-19 | Reports about oxygen paucity, shortage of vaccines worrisome: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) senior leader Imran Ansari Wednesday expressed concern over the current deteriorating healthcare scenario in Jammu and Kashmir due to the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19, cautioning that the prevalent situation merits extreme concern and critical handling.

In a statement issued here, Ansari urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to take requisite and pre-emptive measures in view of the dreadful resurgence of COVID-19 so that J&K is fully equipped to deal with the pandemic and also implored the people to understand the gravity of the crisis and take extraordinary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The PC leader said that the COVID-19 had been unraveling its dreadful and disastrous face for quite some time and in the meantime, measures taken to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure were dismal and insufficient.

“Reports about oxygen paucity and shortage of vaccines in various health institutions of Jammu and Kashmir are worrisome and if allowed to go unaddressed could wreak havoc upon the precious human lives,” he said.

Ansari criticised the state authorities for acting as mute spectators when the second wave of coronavirus was yet to hit J&K and there was ample time available to plug the loopholes and upgrade the existing infrastructure in the health sector on a war-footing basis.

Appealing the administration to take requisite measures to address the present health crisis, he urged them to also focus on rural regions of J&K where the situation was more trying than the urban areas.

Ansari also implored the people to take extraordinary measures in this time of crisis.

“These are extraordinary times and require extraordinary measures by the resilient people of J&K. We must understand the gravity of the crisis and it is in our interest to do so. I strongly urge people to avoid congregational prayers in huge numbers in jam-packed spaces and follow SOPs at offices and marketplaces, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ansari also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of noted academician, Dr Margoob Banihali.

Highlighting the contributions of the deceased in the world of literature, he said that Dr Margoob’s tenure as the Head of the Department of Kashmiri at the University of Kashmir was a golden period in the department’s massive upgrade and enrichment of its intellectual space.

Ansari also prayed for his Magfirat and highest place in Jannat besides patience to Dr Margoob’s family and friends to bear the loss.