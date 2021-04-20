COVID-19 resurgence caught J&K admin off guard: NC

National Conference Tuesday said that the escalating health crisis and COVID-19 infections touching new highs with each passing day had again caught the administration off-guard and unprepared.

“Every time we only hear about meetings being convened on the emerging crises, so far nothing substantial has been done by the government to hinge the new peak,” NC Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal said in a statement issued here.

He said that the government should come up with a white paper on the number of critical care beds, vital drugs, ventilators and vaccines available with it.

“Pass the buck retinue won’t work here. The scenario is depressing. It is the matter of precious lives. The testing facility at all entry points into Jammu and Kashmir isn’t working round the clock. As a result, scores of vehicles carrying passengers are making entry into J&K without going through requisite tests. It was expected that the administration would have learnt from last year’s experience but the government is again caught napping,” he said.

Stressing on the ramping up of vaccination programme, Kamal said besides upgrading the tracing mechanism, the epidemic must be fought by ensuring that all eligible are vaccinated.

He asked the government to have adequate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine available at all primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities across J&K.