'COVID-19 second wave worrisome'

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday expressed deep concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in J&K in which two fatalities were reported during the past 24 hours.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that the two deaths from Kashmir division were saddening and unfortunate. He raised strong apprehensions over the spike in pandemic calling it “alarming” and “worrisome.”

“The situation appears to be grim. The administration must assess the ground conditions and act promptly so that no further inconvenience is caused to the people. The strict lockdowns in the past have already hit the economy hard and it will be no less than a doom if a new lockdown is announced,” Bukhari said.