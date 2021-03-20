COVID-19 showed humane side of police force: IPS Association

Nearly 2 lakh policemen were infected with COVID-19 of which 1,120 succumbed to the virus but that did not deter the force from helping those in distress, including animals and birds, the national IPS Association said on Saturday.

Ashwani Chand, secretary, IPS (central) Association said the pandemic also brought to fore the soft and humane side of the force.

Speaking at an event, he said around 2 lakh policemen were infected with COVID on duty and about 1,120 personnel lost their lives.

“But that did not deter the force from doing its duties,” he said

“A year on, not just me, I think every police personnel is proud to be a part of the force. The pandemic revealed the soft and humane side of the police.

“Along with providing what people needed, they even sang songs, made musical parodies to sensitize people, and tried every bit to keep the morale of the people high. Not only humans but the police also took care of animals and birds,” he said.

Chand said the strategy of tackling COVID-19 was to prepare for the coming duties and also ensure the safety of the workforce and their family members.

“Special COVID cells were created within the organization and helpline for various services for the citizens as well as for our staff. Senior officers were made responsible for the control room and standard protocols were devised.

“Emergency vehicles were designated, a helpline for family members, regular briefing and debriefing were done on the protocols and directions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as well as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA),” he said.