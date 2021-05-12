COVID-19 situation in north Kashmir not worrisome: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Wednesday said that the situation regarding COVID-19 was not worrisome in north Kashmir and the administration was fully prepared for any kind of eventuality.

The divisional commissioner was on a day-long visit to north Kashmir’s Kupwara district where he took stock of COVID-19 containment measures and facilities available in the health institutions.

Pole said that administration alone could not do anything unless people cooperate and follow all SoPs.

He said that people should not unnecessarily venture out for their own safety.

He urged the people to follow social distance, maintain hand hygiene and most importantly wear masks so that this deadly virus could be contained.

The divisional commiadvised the advised people to keep themselves updated with the latest information regarding COVID-19 by means of remaining in constant touch with radio and television as all government information was easily accessed through these mediums of communications.

Talking about vaccination, he said that vaccination above the age of 45 was going on smoothly but the need of the hour was to bring pace in it so that the target as achieved soon.

“The vaccination registration process for above the age of 18 years has started across whole Jammu and Kashmir and people should come forward for registration so that the process can be started as early as possible,” the divisional commissioner said.

About COVID related facilities in Kupwara, he said that the district administration had dedicated 170 oxygen-supported beds at Sub District Hospital Kupwara while an oxygen-generating plant had already been set up here.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Nazir Ahmad Lone, Incharge COVID Kashmir Dr Waseem Qurashi, CMO Kupwara and other concerned officers.