COVID-19 spike: Eight localities declared micro-containment zones in north Kashmir's Baramulla

The localities shall be under strict lockdown except for essential services even as the residents will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing in a bid to contain further disease spread and monitoring the virus chain.
Authorities on Thursday declared eight localities in north Kashmir’s Baramulla as micro containment zones in view of COVID-19 infections reported there. 

As per an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar in this regard, the localities comprise Khwaja Bagh (Lower Petrol Pump to Jetty Road), Chak Kanispora, Sangri Colony, Kanli Bagh, Dewan Bagh, Delina (Qazi Mohalla, Rawatpora,  Delina Ghat and Milat Colony), Sherwani Colony and Lone Mohalla Ferozpora. 

It said the localities shall be under strict lockdown except for essential services even as the residents will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing in a bid to contain further disease spread and monitoring the virus chain.

The residents have been asked to contact the control room numbers 0195222343 and 7006493646 in case of medical emergencies. 

The DC has mandated concerned Tehsildars for the overall supervision of the infection zones while concerned BMOs have been asked to depute teams for COVID-19 sampling. 

