COVID-19 surge: Baramulla-Banihal train service suspended till May 16

The Baramulla-Banihal train service, which resumed in February after nearly a year’s suspension, will remain suspended for six days starting Tuesday on view of the prevailing surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities said.

The train service had partially resumed on February 22 after last year’s COVID-19 lockdown had forced its suspension for nearly a year.

Now with the resurgence in infections in Kashmir lately, the train service will again remain suspended for six days from May 11-16 in a bid to contain the transmission chain, Chief Area Manager Northern Railways in Srinagar, Saqiq Yousuf told Greater Kashmir.

He said the decision had been taken upon government directive in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.