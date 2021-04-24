COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

There will be a complete COVID-19 curfew in entire Jammu and Kashmir from 8PM tonight till 6AM Monday, April 26, Office of the Lieutenant Governor , Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

All market, commercial institutions will remain closed, it said adding essential and emergency services will be allowed to function.

Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 24, 2021

