Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 5:29 PM

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

"Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” the LG ‘s office tweeted this afternoon.
There will be a complete COVID-19 curfew in entire Jammu and Kashmir from 8PM tonight till 6AM Monday, April 26, Office of the Lieutenant Governor , Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.  

All market, commercial institutions will remain closed, it said adding essential and emergency services will be allowed to function.

“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” the LG ‘s office tweeted this afternoon.

