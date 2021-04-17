Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 1:39 PM

COVID-19 surge: J&K govt constitutes panel to ensure adequate, timely oxygen supply to hospitals

“To ensure adequate stocking of medical oxygen, wherever necessary, the committee shall be serviced by Industries & Commerce Department,” the order reads.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 1:39 PM
The high level committee has set up to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals for meeting the requirements of COVID-19 patients. Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
The high level committee has set up to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals for meeting the requirements of COVID-19 patients. Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday constituted a high level committee to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals for meeting the requirements of COVID-19 patients.

Quoting an order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Diwedi, news agency KNO reported that the committee will be headed by Principal Secretary to the government Industries and Commerce Department while its members include Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu, Director SKIMS, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu/Srinagar, Director, NHM J&K , Director Industries & Commerce Jammu/Kashmir,  Director, Health & Family Welfare, J&K and Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir.

Trending News
Representational Photo

CRPF men open fire after car jumps checkpoint in Awantipora, woman injured: Police

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow due to landslides

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressing “Education to Entrepreneurship” conference at SKICC, Srinagar on April 10. File Photo: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J&K

Mirwaiz Umar headed MMU urges people to get COVID-19 jab

“To ensure adequate stocking of medical oxygen, wherever necessary, the committee shall be serviced by Industries & Commerce Department,” the order reads. 

Tagged in , , ,
Related News