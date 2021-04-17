COVID-19 surge: J&K govt constitutes panel to ensure adequate, timely oxygen supply to hospitals

The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday constituted a high level committee to ensure adequate and timely supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals for meeting the requirements of COVID-19 patients.

Quoting an order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Diwedi, news agency KNO reported that the committee will be headed by Principal Secretary to the government Industries and Commerce Department while its members include Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/Jammu, Director SKIMS, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu/Srinagar, Director, NHM J&K , Director Industries & Commerce Jammu/Kashmir, Director, Health & Family Welfare, J&K and Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir.

“To ensure adequate stocking of medical oxygen, wherever necessary, the committee shall be serviced by Industries & Commerce Department,” the order reads.