COVID-19 surge: J&K govt extends night curfew to all 20 districts

Amid a spike in the COVID-19 infections, the Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the night curfew in effect in the municipal areas of eight districts presently, to all the 20 districts of the union territory in a bid to contain the disease spread, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

The night curfew was in force since April 9 in the municipal areas of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara districts from 10 pm to 6 am.

“New COVID control measures: The Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal/ urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am,” the LG’s office wrote on its Twitter handle.

It has been further decided that public transport (matadors / mini-buses / buses etc.,) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at 50% of its authorized seating capacity. The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect.

Besides, only 50% shops in Market complexes / Bazaars / Malls within the Municipal limits / urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system.

The respective district magistrates have been asked to devise a mechanism to implement the directions preferably in consultation with local market associations.