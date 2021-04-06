COVID-19 surge: J&K govt suspends indoor sports activities

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday suspended all “close contact sports” as a precautionary measure in view of surge in COVID-19 infections.

An order issued by Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department the decision had been taken given an increased likelihood of the young sportspersons in the close contact sports including Boxing, Wrestling, Judo Karate, Kabbadi, Kho-Kho, Thanga-ta, Taekwondo and Wushu getting infected with the virus in view of the surge in cases of late.

As for the outdoor sports activities, they have been asked to be held only after following the necessary SOPs.

The move comes on the heels of the government closing schools for two weeks upto class 9 and a week for classes 10-12.