COVID-19 surge: KU's Hazratbal campus to remain closed till May 2

Administration at the University of Kashmir ordered closure of its main campus till May 2 after over 25 COVID-19 cases were reported amongst the staffers prompting district administration Srinagar to declare it as a micro-containment zone.

The move coincides with the 84-hour COVID-19 lockdown announced in 11 J&K districts including Srinagar and effective from Thursday evening till Monday morning.

An order issued by the Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir while directing for the closure of the campus, said the essential services staff of the varsity including the Health Centre, Sanitation Wing, Landscape Division, University Construction Division, Proctorial Wing will however continue to perform their duties with full strength.

“In view of surge in Covid-19 positive cases and declaration of University as a Micro Containment Zone and announcement of lockdown up to 7am of May 3 by District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar and other orders from J&K government, the main campus will remain closed till May 2,” the order reads.

While ordering the closure of the main campus, the KU administration has also chalked out the arrangements to make the administrative units of the main campus functional from May 3.

As per the Registrar’s order, all Deans, Directors, HoDs, Coordinators, Heads and in-charges of various administrative units and all officers including assistant registrar, assistant controller and above will attend their normal duties on all working days.

It has been further ordered that to ensure smooth working of their respective departments and administrative units, the controlling officers and heads will decide about in-person attendance of minimal subordinate staff on all working days based on feasibility and requirement.

“All officials shall remain reachable to their controlling officers and attend to duties as and when called for,” the order reads.