Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 2:48 PM

COVID-19 surge: KU's Hazratbal campus to remain closed till May 2

However, essential services staff of the varsity including the Health Centre, Sanitation Wing will continue to perform their duties with full strength.
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 2:48 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Administration at the University of Kashmir ordered closure of its main campus till May 2 after over 25 COVID-19 cases were reported amongst the staffers prompting district administration Srinagar to declare it as a micro-containment zone.

The move coincides with the 84-hour COVID-19 lockdown announced in 11 J&K districts including Srinagar and effective from Thursday evening till Monday morning.

Trending News
File Photo/ GK

Relief for non-J&K purchased vehicle owners as High Court quashes RTO Kashmir's circular

The DC Srinagar stressed on wearing of masks and urged the eligible people to get a COVID-19 jab at the nearest centre as vaccines were the only source of immunity against the deadly virus. GK Photo

Stay indoors during COVID-19 lockdown, leave delivery of essential services to me: DC Srinagar

Earth mover driver killed in gypsum slide in north Kashmir's Uri

An order issued by the Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir while directing for the closure of the campus, said the essential services staff of the varsity including the Health Centre, Sanitation Wing, Landscape Division, University Construction Division, Proctorial Wing will however continue to perform their duties with full strength.

“In view of surge in Covid-19 positive cases and declaration of University as a Micro Containment Zone and announcement of lockdown up to 7am of May 3 by District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar and other orders from J&K government, the main campus will remain closed till May 2,” the order reads.

While ordering the closure of the main campus, the KU administration has also chalked out the arrangements to make the administrative units of the main campus functional from May 3.

Latest News
File Photo/ GK

Relief for non-J&K purchased vehicle owners as High Court quashes RTO Kashmir's circular

The DC Srinagar stressed on wearing of masks and urged the eligible people to get a COVID-19 jab at the nearest centre as vaccines were the only source of immunity against the deadly virus. GK Photo

Stay indoors during COVID-19 lockdown, leave delivery of essential services to me: DC Srinagar

Earth mover driver killed in gypsum slide in north Kashmir's Uri

File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

IGP Kashmir for hassle-free movement of health workers, essential services during COVID-19 lockdown

As per the Registrar’s order, all Deans, Directors, HoDs, Coordinators, Heads and in-charges of various administrative units and all officers including assistant registrar, assistant controller and above will attend their normal duties on all working days.

It has been further ordered that to ensure smooth working of their respective departments and administrative units, the controlling officers and heads will decide about in-person attendance of minimal subordinate staff on all working days based on feasibility and requirement.

“All officials shall remain reachable to their controlling officers and attend to duties as and when called for,” the order reads.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News