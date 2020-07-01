COVID-19: Two elderly persons die at CD hospital, J&K toll 104

Two more Covid-19 positive patients died at CD hospital, taking the total coronavirus-related fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 104, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials told the news agency KNO that the two patients who died at CD hospital include a 75-year-old man from Sopore and an 80-year-old man from Bibehara area of Anantnag district.

Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent, CD hospital, said both the patients were suffering from pneumonia besides respiratory diseases and other ailments.

He said that the patient from Sopore died during the night and the patient from Bijbehara died on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, a 50-year-old woman from Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at SKIMS.

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS told KNO that the woman from Eidgah Srinagar was admitted at SKIMS on June 19.

“She was admitted as a case of Hypertension, Hypothyroidism with community acquired pneumonia with type 1 respiratory failure,” he said.

With two fresh deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 in J&K has reached to 104, including 92 from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu division.