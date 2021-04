COVID-19: Two more Srinagar localities declared micro-containment zones

District administration Srinagar on Saturday declared two more localities in the district as micro-containment zones after COVID-19 infections were reported in the areas.

The localities comprise Hamdania Colony Rawalpora in uptown Srinagar and Chinkral Mohalla Habba Kadal in downtown, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad wrote on Twitter this morning.

2 more localities declared as Micro containment zones in Srinagar. Hamdania Colony Rawalpora, Chinkral Mohalla Habbakadal. pic.twitter.com/pT5LP5Z6Yr— Aijaz Asad (@AsadamAijaz) April 10, 2021

Budshah Colony in uptown Sanat Nagar too was declared a micro-containment zone 0n April 8 after infections were reported there.