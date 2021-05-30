Covid-19 under control in all districts of my constituency: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Sunday said that the Covid-19 situation was under control in all six district of his constituency compared to rest of Jammu and Kashmir.

Presiding over ‘Covid Seva’ in seven Panchayats to mark the completion of seven years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, a statement quoted Singh as saying that hundreds of needy people were given dry ration, sanitisers, face masks, oximeters and other relief material at all the seven panchayats located in different districts of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency.

The statement said that addressing the gathering, Singh said that Modi had taken several historic and pro-people decisions in the last seven years to reach out to the last man in the last queue in the true spirit of ‘Antyodaya’.

He said that when Modi took over as the PM in May 2014, it was the beginning of a new journey from pessimism to optimism and added that his leadership and guidance had paved the way for progressive development.

Referring to the virtual meet under the shadow of coronavirus, Singh appealed all political parties to rise above the narrow interests and fight Covid-19 collectively on a war-footing.

He said that this was not an occasion to indulge in motivated criticism.

Singh said that despite the crippling effect of the pandemic, developmental works like building of highways, PMGSY roads, Devika and Mansar projects continued despite constraints.

Singh expressed satisfaction that Covid-19 situation remained under control and stable in all the six districts of his parliamentary constituency in comparison to other parts of J&K.

He said oxygen plants, ventilators, and oxygen beds were available in all these places.

Singh said that in view of the threat of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic to the villages in the constituency, tele-consultation facilities were being set up and this would reduce the burden of patients at District Hospitals through indiscriminate referral system.

Singh said that nearly 67 to 70 percent vaccination had been done in J&K for above 45-years population as per the statistics available, which is more than the all-India average.