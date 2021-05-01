COVID-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group in J&K to begin today in Srinagar, Jammu: Govt

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 18-45 will begin in Jamu and Kashmir today with people only in Srinagar and Jammu cities to get the jab subject to prior registration, a government handout said this morning.

It said that Covaxin doses will be administered to the people free of cost while urging them not to crowd vaccination centres without a prior appointment on government of India’s CoWin online platform.

In Kashmir valley, the inaugural will be held at the Immunization Clinic at Pain Clinic of ENT/ Ophthalmology OPD Building at SMHS Hospital Srinagar today at 4:00 pm, HoD Community Health of the Hospital, Dr Salim Khan told Greater Kashmir.

Already reported by Greater Kashmir, health officials had planned to start the vaccination in the 18-45 age group from Sunday after deferring it in view of shortage of vaccine doses.

With the first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin scheduled to arrive today, the inauguration has been preponed by a day now.