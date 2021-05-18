COVID-19 vaccination to continue 'on war-footing' in J&K from tomorrow: govt

Amid an apparent exhaustion of supplies in Kashmir division, the Jammu and Kashmir government has said that COVID-19 vaccination in the union territory will continue “on a war footing” from Wednesday tomorrow.

A handout by the J&K Health and Medical Education Department this evening said that the UT had received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccines.

It said the government has “ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements”.

“J&K has today received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine. The immunisation drive in Jammu and Kashmir division to continue on a war footing from tomorrow, 19th May. The government has also ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements, ” the handout said.

Earlier in the day, the divisional administration Kashmir said the UT administration had placed orders for 1.2 crore vaccine doses.

It further said that an estimated 37 lakh population in the age group 18-45 was eligible for taking the jabs.