Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:56 PM

COVID-19 victim's family booked for 'violating' burial protocol in north Kashmir's Bandipora

An official said the family went ahead with bathing the body and even put it for homage in violation of the set protocol.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:56 PM
Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]
Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK File Photo/ Amaan Farooq]

Authorities on Thursday booked a family of a COVID-19 victim for allegedly violating the burial protocol in C A Khan village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. 

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the patient was admitted in JVC Hospital Srinagar and died on Wednesday. 

Trending News
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

27 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K; toll 3,382

Representational image

Police register FIR after fake news claiming vandalism of Srinagar temple

Image courtesy: Pixabay/ Avtar Kamani

Free Online Courses to Learn New Skills in 2021

The official said that the body of the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance by the health authorities for burial as per the guidelines laid down with regard to COVID-19 pandemic by the government.

“However the relatives of the deceased gathered in large number and did not adhere to the guidelines laid down by the government from time to time. This act of the public gathering at the funeral resulted in great threat to the public health,” the official said.

He said the family went ahead with bathing the body and even put it for homage in violation of the set protocol. 

Latest News
Community hall converted into COVID Care centre in Srinagar's Barbar Shah area. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

J&K govt appoints in-charge Medical Superintendents to DRDO-built COVID-19 hospitals in Jammu, Srinagar

Image for representational purpose only. [pix4free.org]

Govt urges states, UTs to make black fungus notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

27 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K; toll 3,382

Representational image

Police register FIR after fake news claiming vandalism of Srinagar temple

As per the official, a case FIR No. 76 of 2021 U/s 269, 188 has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation has been set into motion. 

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News