COVID-19 victim's family booked for 'violating' burial protocol in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Authorities on Thursday booked a family of a COVID-19 victim for allegedly violating the burial protocol in C A Khan village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the patient was admitted in JVC Hospital Srinagar and died on Wednesday.

The official said that the body of the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance by the health authorities for burial as per the guidelines laid down with regard to COVID-19 pandemic by the government.

“However the relatives of the deceased gathered in large number and did not adhere to the guidelines laid down by the government from time to time. This act of the public gathering at the funeral resulted in great threat to the public health,” the official said.

He said the family went ahead with bathing the body and even put it for homage in violation of the set protocol.

As per the official, a case FIR No. 76 of 2021 U/s 269, 188 has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation has been set into motion.