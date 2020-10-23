'COVID can throw up new challenges during winter'

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Friday pitched for added dedication and hard work to tackle effectively COVID19 spread during winter.

Dulloo made the remarks at the “COVID19 Response” booklet launching function here. Among others the function was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, In-charge DCCR Kashmir, Srikant Balasaheb Suse, In- Charge Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Tanvir Masood, Epidemiologist, Dr Talat Jabeen, Deputy Director Dentistry, Dr Jahan Zaib and others.

Dulloo said the disease can throw new challenges during winter season and need was to work with more dedication and coordination for its effective control in Kashmir.

He appreciated DCCR Kashmir and all officers and officials for well management of the situation and effective control of spread of virus across Kashmir. He said successful handling of the situation in Kashmir has been the result of efforts put up by all concerned through the Control Room.

Dulloo said the emerging and re-emerging of disease poses new challenges which need innovative solutions and coordinated efforts to tackle with.

Later, Dulloo visited various sections and blocks of the COVID Control Room and took stock of contact tracing, sampling, red zone surveillance, IEC activities, distribution of immune boosting medicines and other related functioning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner appreciated officers and officials of different departments for their work for containment of spread of coronavirus.

He said the pandemic situation was dealt smoothly within the available resources in Kashmir. He said every officer and officials worked with determination and dedication while performing his/her duties in past seven to eight months for disease containment.

Earlier, In charge DCCR Kashmir spoke on the launch of COVID19 Response Booklet, terming it a highlight of overall work done for containment of virus in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rabbani deliberated upon the functioning of Control Room while as Dr Talat Jabeen presented vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the Financial Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and others for their support, supervision and guidance for well management of the pandemic situation.