COVID curve flattening in J&K

The COVID19 curve is flattening in J&K with daily number of cases remaining consistently stable over the past three weeks.

The official data revealed there has been little variation in the number of positive cases since October 10. As per the data, 566 persons tested positive for the disease today including 347 cases from Kashmir and 219 from Jammu.

Prof S Mohammad Saleem Khan, head Department of Preventive and Community medicine at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar said the positive percentage of samples tested on RT-PCR at the GMC has come down from around 18 percent in September to 12 percent in October.

“The RT-PCR is the real indicator of the infections and we are witnessing a reduction, however it is quite slow,” he said. He said the fact that in the past three weeks, the cases have not jumped, nor dipped significantly was evidence that J&K had flattened the curve.

The number of COVID cases in Kashmir has been stable, but high. Ranging around 300, around 6,000 new cases have been detected in Kashmir since October 10. During this period, 94 people have also lost their lives to the respiratory viral infection, as per official data.

Prof Khan said although the numbers may have decreased but COVID19 fatalities were still taking place. “We need to continue following SOPs so that we don’t take infection to someone at home who may not survive it,” he said.

Today, five persons died due to SARS-CoV2, as per the official data, two of them from Jammu and the remaining three from Kashmir.

Two people who succumbed in Kashmir were in their 50s, one of them was a 55-year-old woman from Chogul, Handwara in Kupwara district. She was diabetic and admitted at GMC Baramulla.

The second one was a 50-year-old man from Noorbagh, Srinagar who was admitted to SKIMS Soura. He was suffering from a liver disease and was hypertensive, a doctor at the hospital said.

A 60-year-old man from Sopore also lost the battle with the virus at SKIMS. He was hypertensive and had severe pneumonia, the doctor said.

Of the 347 cases reported from Kashmir today, 141 were from Srinagar, while 66 new cases were reported from Baramulla. In Jammu, 109 cases were from Jammu district alone.

The recoveries today reached 86,024 – 91.2 percent of the reported cases (94330). Today, 654 patients were declared recovered.

A health official, however, sounded caution. He said with hundreds of persons testing positive each day, the cases continue to remain “significantly high.”

“We are witnessing a slight variation, mostly dip in cases on Mondays, when data pertaining to testing on Sunday is reported. Due to holiday, there is a dip in Rapid Antigen Testing on Sundays, resulting in a lesser number of positive cases,” the official said.