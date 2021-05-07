COVID designated Ganderbal hospital without CT scan facility

The District Hospital Ganderbal which has been designated as a COVID hospital is operating without the crucial CT scan facility, forcing doctors to refer the patients to other hospitals, mostly in Srinagar.

Sources said that the newly-established District Hospital Ganderbal is without any CT scan facility due to which the patients in need of undergoing the important test suffer immensely as they have no option but to move to SKIMS Soura and other hospitals in Srinagar.

During the ongoing pandemic, the CT scans have assumed much significance as the imaging of the chest gives the medics a clear idea about the effect of the baffling virus on the lungs.

Locals said that as the graph of COVID-19 cases had been shooting up in the district for the past two weeks, many patients showing severe symptoms had been recommended to conduct CT scans.

“The patients usually have to move to Srinagar to get the procedures done,” they said.

The locals urged the authorities to set up a CT scan facility at District Hospital Ganderbal for the convenience of the people.

“It is unfortunate that a district hospital is without such crucial facilities. We appeal the administration to immediately equip the hospital with all such crucial facilities,” they said.

“Some times the mortality rate shoots up as the patients fail to conduct all the recommended tests for better treatment,” Bilal Ahmed, a local said.

An official at District Hospital Ganderbal admitted that the hospital does not have any CT scan facility available for the patients, adding that they had to refer patients with severe cases to SKIMS Soura for the test.

Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi told Greater Kashmir that they did not have the CT scan facility available at the district hospital but expected the problem would be redressed soon.