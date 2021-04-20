COVID guideline violations: 4 arrested, 2 FIR lodged

Keeping in view the recent daily surge in the number of cases in Kashmir Valley, Police in its efforts to implement Covid-19 guidelines strictly has arrested 04 persons in the last 24 hours, lodged 02 FIRs and also realized the fine to the tune of Rs. 88,480/- from 799 people for violating the guidelines/rules.

In a statement police said that In its continuous effort to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious Coronavirus, the J&K Police has been organizing several public awareness drives, interactions with religious leaders, distribution of masks, public announcements and distribution of pamphlets across Kashmir.

In Srinagar, Police distributed free masks among the general public at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar. The public was advised to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol strictly as responsible citizens to save themselves and others from the spread of the infection.

In Baramulla, in order to thin out the gathering during prayers a meeting with local mosque clerics was held who were requested to cooperate with Police in implementation of guidelines/SOPs for the safety of people.

In Anantnag, Ganderbal, Sopore and Kulgam Police along with Civil Administration distributed masks among the people at various market places and warned of stringent action against them if found without masks.