COVID keeps JK from Ambient Air Quality System

The installation of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in J&K has got delayed due to outbreak of covid19.

The CAAQMS, according to experts, uses different analysers to monitor the pollutants. “It reduces the chances of manual error, generates data at time-intervals and transmits the data.”

The data generated, according to experts, is disseminated online through a digital display board for the public. Various state capitals have begun to set up CAAQMS, and “we are also gradually improving the monitoring capacity on the pattern of several metro cities,” said an official of J&K Pollution Control Board.

Officials said that three CAAQMS were to be installed in J&K including one inside the premises of Civil Secretariat Srinagar. “The other two systems had to be installed in Jammu at two different locations including inside the Jammu University.”

The three systems in J&K, officials said, were to be installed before spring this year. “One CAAQMS costs nearly around Rs 1.50 crore,” said an official.

Chairman J&K PCB, Suresh Chugh said that the equipment had to come from abroad. “All preparations were made but the delay was because of COVID19 outbreak.”

Chugh however said that the companies which were closed for some time “have started working now”.

The CAAQMS works on the ambient air monitoring technology, which takes into account the systematic, long-term assessment of pollutant levels by measuring the quantity and types of certain pollutants in the surrounding, outdoor air.

Officials at J&K PCB said the installation of the equipment would give the department a “major boost” as it would relieve much of its manpower involved in analyzing data through traditional manual air quality monitoring stations.

The traditional air quality monitoring stations are presently stationed in Kashmir at four locations including Khrew, Lasjan, Khunmoh and Srinagar.

“The equipment is sophisticated and once installed, it would not require us to analyse the data manually anymore,” an official of J&K PCB said.

The CAAQMS to be installed in J&K would be directly connected with the website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With its installation, people here would get instant updates of air quality, like the people in metropolitan and other big cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and other cities across the country.