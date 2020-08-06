COVID lockdown extended in Kupwara till August 10

The administration has extended the lockdown in this district amid spike in COVID19 cases.

An order issued by District Magistrate Kupwara, Anshul Garg said while reviewing the COVID19 situation along with the health officials and in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 CRPC and section 34 of Disaster Management Act, the restriction across the district will continue till August 10.

During the lockdown period, the order said, all shops except those selling vegetables and dairy products will remain closed. However, the shopkeepers have been asked to produce COVID19 negative certificate before opening their shops.

However the order said the vehicles carrying essential commodities and construction material will continue with the work. The bank officials and employees in the district have been asked to ensure social distancing and use of masks.